Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

