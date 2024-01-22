Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 132,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 214,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.