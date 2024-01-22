Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Evotec Trading Down 1.6 %
Evotec stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. Evotec has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
Evotec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.