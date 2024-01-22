Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Evotec Trading Down 1.6 %

Evotec stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. Evotec has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

