Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 170,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 231,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,813,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 456,033 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

