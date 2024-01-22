EQT’s (EQT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.93.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

