EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $108.98 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $781.84 million and approximately $108.98 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002416 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002132 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,115,029,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,024,789 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.