EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $781.01 million and $93.53 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002416 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002154 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,115,003,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,000,604 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

