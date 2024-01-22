EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

EOG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.88. 721,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,173. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.