EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,583 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $191,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.00. 519,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

