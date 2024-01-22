EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,742,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.0% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 416,732 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 126.0% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,201,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 1,227,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
