Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 20789749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
Empyrean Energy Stock Down 11.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
