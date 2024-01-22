Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 53,501 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $19.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $936.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

