Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2,643.25

Empower (MPWR) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Empower has a market cap of $2,643.25 and approximately $3.22 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empower has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Empower token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00016493 USD and is up 32.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

