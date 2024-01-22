Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 6,191 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.