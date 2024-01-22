Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.74 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.