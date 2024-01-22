Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.15 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.