Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 83,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,349,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,349,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $102.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

