Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 13,102 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.