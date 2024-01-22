Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $627.00. 1,018,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The company has a market cap of $595.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

