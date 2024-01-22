Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0022

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.20 million and $641,143.71 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,826,069 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.