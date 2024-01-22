Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $3.35 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Elastos has a market capitalization of $72.81 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00008196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,412,291 coins and its circulating supply is 21,730,473 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

