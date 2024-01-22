Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 20%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 212,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 284,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

