Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420,027 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 812,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,639. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.