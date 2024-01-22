Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 2.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $244.18. 616,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $221.00. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $154.95 and a fifty-two week high of $246.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

