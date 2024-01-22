Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

