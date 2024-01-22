Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 375,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 556,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of C$75.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.