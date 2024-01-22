Dover Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.09. 989,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,132. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

