Dover Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.65. 15,501,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,048,070. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

