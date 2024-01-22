DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.3 %

DV stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,989. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

