Dora Factory (new) (DORA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $350,223.57

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $74.48 million and $350,223.57 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.13533131 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $360,738.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

