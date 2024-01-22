DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCU. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

DOCU traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.43. 3,721,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.05, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

