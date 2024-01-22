Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.65.

NYSE DFS opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

