Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.26

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 49080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,902,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

