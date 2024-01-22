Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.26

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 49080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
