Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $35,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 135,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

