Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 4.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.16. 45,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

