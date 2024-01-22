Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Cut by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

