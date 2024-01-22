Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,863,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,724. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

