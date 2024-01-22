Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 67,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.22. 81,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,283. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.