Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.45

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 260465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

