Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Trimmed by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. 43,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

