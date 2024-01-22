dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and $4,914.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00169611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,263,994 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98101213 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,259.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

