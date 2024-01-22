Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $472.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $438.00 to $472.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.36. The company had a trading volume of 484,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,324. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

