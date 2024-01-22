Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.93. 214,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average of $290.79.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

