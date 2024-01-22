Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $460.17. 358,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.76 and a 200 day moving average of $444.69.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.