Dave Perrill Sells 10,000 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$41,100.00.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$4.21. 666,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,977. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$8.96. The company has a market cap of C$370.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

