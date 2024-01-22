Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 830 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.36.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $581.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.93 and a fifty-two week high of $593.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

