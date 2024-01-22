Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,318 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $156.89 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

