Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $60.90 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

