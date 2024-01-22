Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $198.72 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

