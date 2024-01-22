Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.74 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 592.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,207.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6,696.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,291.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,900.99 and a 12-month high of $7,267.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

